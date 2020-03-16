COVID-19 | Officials urge everyone to practice normal grocery buying habits

As customers continue to empty out grocery store shelves, politicians and medical professionals are urging people to remain calm and stop hoarding.

Over the weekend the Deputy Premier Christine Elliott and Agriculture and Food Minister Ernie Hardeman issued a statement saying our food supply chain remains strong and food will reach grocery stores on a regular basis.

Despite this, long lines are a frequent sight in Niagara.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says "If we're avoiding certain crowds just to create new crowds in our grocery stores, that's not ideal. I'm not hugely concerned about the risk at this point in Niagara because we're not seeing that local circulation of the virus yet. It's probably not something of significant risk. But it's not a habit we want to get into for the point when we do start to see local circulation."

Government officials encourage everyone to practice normal grocery buying habits.