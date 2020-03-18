COVID-19 | OHL cancels remainder of season

The Ontario Hockey League has decided to cancel the rest of the 2019-2020 season.

In a release they say they came to this decision due to the ever changing situation of COVID 19

The final regular season standings have been locked at 61 games played for each team.

The Niagara IceDogs have finished the season in 9th place in the Eastern Conference.

The IceDogs will be drafting second overall in the upcoming 2020 OHL Draft on April 4th.