COVID-19 | Ontario exceeds 1000 confirmed positive cases
Today's Public Health Ontario update shows the province has exceeded 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
At the end of the day yesterday, Ontario had 967 confirmed positive cases.
Now, we have 1,118.
That's a difference of 151 positive cases since yesterday.
33,240 tests have come back negative.
No additional information was provided on these cases, much like yesterday's update.
The numbers also show the testing backlog has dropped from more than 10,000 to 8,690.
To visit the province's COVID-19 page, click here.
Yesterday's update:
