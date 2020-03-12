COVID-19 | Ontario government establishing assessment centres, launching online tools

The Ontario government is announcing new steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dedicated assessment centres are being set up at the Brampton Civic Hospital, North York General Hospital, Scarborough Health Network, Trillium Health Partners, the Ottawa Hospital, and Mackenzie Health.

Officials say more centres will be set up in the coming weeks.

The government will also be ensuring active screening is happening for all staff, volunteers, family members, and new and returning residents at long term care homes.

Meanwhile, an online questionnaire will soon be available to help guide anyone who believes they may have contracted the virus. Users will be asked a series of questions and offered information regarding how to seek help based on their specific needs.