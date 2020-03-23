COVID-19 | Ontario government providing $200 million for social services
The Ontario Government has announced they are providing $200 million in social services relief to help shelters, food banks, emergency services, charities and non-profits during COVID-19.
This money is so these organizations can continue to deliver their services, hire additional staff, and find ways to promote social distancing and self-isolation to keep clients safe and healthy.
Ontario's municipal service managers will determine local needs and distribute the funding.
