COVID-19 | Ontario government providing $200 million for social services

The Ontario Government has announced they are providing $200 million in social services relief to help  shelters, food banks, emergency services, charities and non-profits during COVID-19.

This money is so these organizations can continue to deliver their services, hire additional staff, and find ways to promote social distancing and self-isolation to keep clients safe and healthy.

Ontario's municipal service managers will determine local needs and distribute the funding.

