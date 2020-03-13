COVID-19 | Ontario health officials confirm Niagara case of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health is confirming Niagara's first case of COVID-19 in an 84 year old man.

The patient was taken to the St. Catharines hospital by EMS for an unrelated medical problem on March 10. At the time officials believe he was not exhibiting any symptoms.

After the man was hospitalized, medical officials say they discovered he had exhibited some symptoms on March 9th.

The man tested positive for the virus on March 12.

He is in an isolated room undergoing treatment.

Health care providers and paramedics who had contact with the man are in self-isolation.

Health officials say the man does not have any recent travel history, however a family member recently returned from Portugal.

The family member is now in isolation and Public Health is working to identify all contacts for further follow up.

"The patient is currently in an isolation room undergoing treatment by our infectious diseases team to manage his symptoms and is in stable condition." Dr. Karim Ali, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases and Emergency Preparedness Lead says via a release. "We will continue to take every possible step to ensure the safety of our staff, physicians, patients and families."

Today, the ministry confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, bringing provincial total to 79.