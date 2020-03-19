COVID-19 | Ontario now has at least 257 cases of COVID-19

Ontario now has 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are no details on more than 20 of the new cases which are simply listed as 'pending'.

However Hamilton and Halton are both reporting 2 new cases, Toronto reports 6, Peel has 3, and Waterloo is reporting 1.

The known ages range from four men and women in their 20s to an 80 year old man in Durham.

The man from Durham has been hospitalized.