COVID-19 Ontario recap

Across the province, all non essential businesses are closed as of today for the next two weeks.

But grocery stores, pharmacies, veterinarians, pet stores and many other businesses have been designated essential by the government and will open this morning.

To save us money, the province has also decided to cut the price of hydro as many people work from home.

The current time of use pricing will shift to the off peak rate for the next 45 days which is expected to save the average family about $20 a month.

Meantime, tenant advocacy groups will be issuing a joint statement today, looking for help for renters.

With April 1st looming, renters have been left scrambling to come up with rent money because of the thousands of job losses from COVID-19.

Landlords on the other hand, counter that they still have to pay mortgages, taxes and other expenses.

