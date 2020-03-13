iHeartRadio
COVID-19 | Ontario's Chief Medical Officer recommending suspending large gatherings

Ontario's top doctor is recommending suspending public gatherings of more than 250 people.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams issued a memo today suggesting all large events be suspended and organizers of small events should consult with their local public health units due to COVID-19.

He also continues to encourage frequent handwashing and practicing social distancing.

