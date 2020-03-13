COVID-19 | Ontario's Chief Medical Officer recommending suspending large gatherings
Ontario's top doctor is recommending suspending public gatherings of more than 250 people.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams issued a memo today suggesting all large events be suspended and organizers of small events should consult with their local public health units due to COVID-19.
He also continues to encourage frequent handwashing and practicing social distancing.
-
FOOD THERAPY MAR 14TH
Today on Food Therapy, host Lynn Ogryzlo is talking about foods you can eat to help you feel younger!
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 2
This week, Tim Denis and Rob Golfi talk about which home renovations can add value to your home. Also, do you need to disclose if someone died in your home?
-
Chris Bittle - St. Catharines MP
Matt talks with Chris about the Federal government's response to the outbreak of Covid-19.