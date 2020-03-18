COVID-19 | Ottawa Senator player tests positive for virus
The NHL has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a player.
Officials with the Ottawa Senators say a player is experiencing mild symptoms and is now in self-isolation.
Team staff are working on reaching out anyone who had contact with the player, but so far they have not released a name.
