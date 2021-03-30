COVID-19 outbreak at Brock University grows to 31 cases
A COVID-19 outbreak at Brock University has now sickened 31 students living on-campus.
The university says the 31 students are in self-isolation, while more students are isolating as testing continues.
Niagara Region Public Health initially declared the outbreak on Friday, when 12 cases were confirmed.
It has said that the outbreak seems to be related to students' social activities over the previous week.
The university has moved some in-person classes online until at least April 5.
It also says that some on-campus common areas have been temporarily closed.
