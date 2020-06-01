COVID-19 outbreak at farm in Norfolk County

On top of the outbreaks at long term care homes across the province, public health is now battling to contain a number of outbreaks at farm operations in Southern Ontario.

This morning we are learning some workers at Pioneer Flower Farms in St. Catharines have tested positive for the virus.

In Norfolk County, 85 migrant workers with Scotlynn Group, a vegetable producer have been infected with COVID, five of them are in hospital.

Meantime, 20 workers on a farm in St. Thomas have tested positive to date.

33 new cases of the coronavirus were reported last week in Windsor Essex, all in the agricultural sector.