COVID-19 outbreak at GNGH expands

Niagara Health is reporting another COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Niagara General Hospital (GNGH) in Niagara Falls.

Inpatient Unit D at GNGH is now impacted.

This follows Friday's announcement that the Trillium Unit was suffering from a COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 13 patients and four staff members from both units are now affected.

Officials say they're monitoring the situation closely and testing more staff and patients.

The Trillium Unit outbreak was declared as a result of a health-care associated case (transmission in the hospital).