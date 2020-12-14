COVID-19 outbreak at GNGH expands to Brock Unit

The COVID-19 outbreak at GNGH has expanded.

Niagara Health has now declared an outbreak in the hospitals Brock Unit.

That's the inpatient surgical unit of the Niagara Falls hospital.

The outbreak was called after one patient and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Both cases are healthcare-associated.

Niagara Health’s Infection Prevention and Control team, working with Niagara Region Public Health and our Occupational Health and Safety team, is monitoring the situation closely.

The unit is now closed to new admissions or transfers, unless medically necessary.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the unit is underway as well as contact tracing.

Visitors are also now no longer permitted in the unit.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared last week in C-unit of the hospital after staff and patients tested positive for the virus.

