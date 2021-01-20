COVID-19 outbreak at GNGH's Intensive Care Unit now over

An outbreak of COVID-19 on the Intensive Care Unit at the Greater Niagara General Hospital is over.

The outbreak came to an end after 14 days showed there had been no evidence of further transmission and no new additional COVID-19 cases on the unit.

Niagara Health is thanking staff members for working tirelessly to bring the outbreak, which had been declared on Dec. 28, to a successful end.

