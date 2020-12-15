COVID-19 outbreak at Niagara Falls LTC home expands

The COVID-19 outbreak at a Niagara Falls long term care facility has extended into a second unit.

Niagara Health says the outbreak on the Stamford Unit at Millennium Trail Manor has been extended into the Chippawa Unit.

There are a total of 11 active cases on the two units, with six residents and five staff members testing positive for the virus.

“The staff are working very hard to prevent further spread of this virus,” says Derek McNally, Executive Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive at Niagara Health. “Outbreak safety measures are in place, which include twice daily screening of all residents and staff, enhanced cleaning, dedicated staffing and full personal protective equipment.”

Millennium Trail Manor, a long-term care home in Niagara Falls, is under temporary management of Niagara Health.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care issued the order October 27 for a period of 90 days following a facility-wide outbreak that had been in effect at the home since September 29.

That outbreak was declared over on November 28.

In-person visiting restrictions remain in place at Millennium Trail Manor.

Niagara is currently designated in the Orange-Restrict level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework, which permits only essential caregivers at long-term care homes.