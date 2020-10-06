COVID-19 outbreak declared at Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Niagara Region Public Health has declared an outbreak at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School in Niagara Falls.

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported at the school Monday, while an earlier case was reported September 30th.

Two are in in one classroom, and the third is in another.

Niagara Region Public Health is in the process of contacting all students and staff who had direct contact.

Meantime, an individual at St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School in St. Catharines has also tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, students and staff at St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School were exposed to COVID-19 while this individual was infectious.

This person is currently in self-isolation.

The principal of St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify them.

Staff from St. Alfred Catholic are working with Niagara Region Public Health, and will comply with all requirements.