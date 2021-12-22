COVID-19 outbreak declared on Unit 3A at St. Catharines site

Niagara Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak on Unit 3A at the St Catharines site.

The outbreak was declared after two health-care-associated cases involving two patients.

That's in addition to a third patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 on the unit but is not associated with this outbreak.

The Infection Prevention and Control team is working with NPH and Occupational Health and Safety to end the outbreak as quickly possible.

Visitors are not allowed in the unit unless they are Essential Care Partners (ECP) or an exception is made by the clinical team.