Another Niagara long-term care home has beaten a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of this morning The Henley House no longer appears on Niagara Public Health's list of ongoing outbreaks.

Royal Rose Place, Lundy Manor, and Seasons Welland are still battling the virus.

Outbreaks are also ongoing on Unit 2B at the St. Catharines Hospital and the Trillium and D Units at the Greater Niagara General Hospital.