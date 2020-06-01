COVID-19 outbreak ends at Lundy Manor

A Niagara Falls long-term care home where more than a dozen deaths have been linked to COVID-19 has cleared an outbreak.

Lundy Manor no longer appears on Niagara Region Public Health's list of ongoing outbreaks related to the virus.

A class action lawsuit has been launched against the owners of the retirement residence, claiming the deaths of at least 18 people were due to negligence during the early stages of the pandemic.

Officials are accused of failing to implement social distancing protocols in a timely manner - namely, residents continuing to gather in the dining room at meal times until late March.

The lawsuit filed by Will Davidson LLP includes everyone who has contracted COVID-19 at Lundy Manor, or became ill after coming into contact with someone who caught the virus at the facility.