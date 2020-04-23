COVID-19 outbreak ends at St. Catharines long term care home
A COVID-19 outbreak appears to be over at a long term care home in St. Catharines.
As of this morning, Garden City Manor no longer appears on Public Health's list of ongoing outbreaks.
Four other long-term care homes are still grappling with the virus: Albright Manor, Royal Rose Place, Lundy Manor, and Seasons Welland.
