COVID-19 outbreak ends at St. Catharines long term care home

COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak appears to be over at a long term care home in St. Catharines.

As of this morning, Garden City Manor no longer appears on Public Health's list of ongoing outbreaks.

Four other long-term care homes are still grappling with the virus: Albright Manor, Royal Rose Place, Lundy Manor, and Seasons Welland.

