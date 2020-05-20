COVID-19 outbreak ends at Welland retirement community

A COVID-19 outbreak has ended at a retirement community in Welland.

Seasons Welland no longer appears on Public Health's list of ongoing outbreaks.

However, several long term care facilities in the region are still grappling with the virus including Lundy Manor, Royal Rose Place, Crescent Park Lodge, Tufford Nursing Home, West Park Health Centre, Kilean Lodge, and Albright Manor.

Yesterday the provincial government announced the creation of an independent commission to review the long-term care system to get a better understanding of the virus' impact at the vulnerable facilities.

Long Term Care Minister Doctor Merrilee Fullerton called Ontario's long-term care system 'broken' while making the announcement.

The commission will be launched in September.