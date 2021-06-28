iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

COVID-19 outbreak ends on Unit D/Stroke Unit at Niagara Falls hospital

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak has ended at the Niagara Falls hospital.

No new cases or virus transmissions have been identified within Unit D/Stroke Unit over the last 14 days.

The outbreak was originally declared on June 10th.

At this time, there are no other declared outbreaks within Niagara Health sites.

Latest Audio