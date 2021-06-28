COVID-19 outbreak ends on Unit D/Stroke Unit at Niagara Falls hospital
A COVID-19 outbreak has ended at the Niagara Falls hospital.
No new cases or virus transmissions have been identified within Unit D/Stroke Unit over the last 14 days.
The outbreak was originally declared on June 10th.
At this time, there are no other declared outbreaks within Niagara Health sites.
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: June 28The impact of Step 1 and are we ready for Step 2? Going over the federal guidelines for vaccinated people. Matt talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
Defacing pride symbolsMatt talks to Enzo De Divitiis, Chairperson with Pride Niagara
-
What to do with Ryerson Park in NOTL?Matt talks to Sarah Kaufman with the NOTL Museum.