COVID-19 outbreaks at 5 more Ontario LTC facilities

Five more COVID outbreaks were confirmed yesterday in Ontario's long-term care facilities, bringing the total to 305.

Meanwhile, the provincial government announced it's boosting funds for retirement home residents in cases of emergency.

Amendments to the regulations will allow eligible residents to receive from two-thousand dollars to 35-hundred towards costs of transportation, alternative housing or temporary care.

The changes also require retirement homes to report infectious disease outbreaks to the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority during the pandemic and in any future cases.