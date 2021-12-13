COVID-19 outbreaks declared at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby
Two COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby.
The outbreaks are located on the C-Ward, and the ICU.
On Friday, the outbreak on C-Ward was first identified, and the unit was closed to new admissions.
On Saturday, an outbreak was also declared on the ICU based on updated contact tracing.
Fewer than five patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in relation to the outbreaks.
Hamilton Health Sciences says additional patient and staff testing is underway.
The WLMH Emergency Department remains open.
The earliest the outbreaks can be declared over is December 23, pending no new positive cases.
The impact on various programs at WLHM is being examined currently.
