COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns have had a profound effect on mental health of children and teens

Researchers say the pandemic and lockdowns have had a profound effect on the mental health of children and teenagers.

They say many kids have lost hope with no end in sight to the pandemic.

Doctor Daphne Korczak says about 70 per cent of children experienced worse mental health since COVID-19 struck last spring.

The psychiatrist from Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says anxiety, depression and eating disorders are all up.

As are tears, irritability, loneliness and listlessness.

She says the children and teens are less able to tolerate disappointment, less motivated to get involved in activities, and have a sense of hopelessness.