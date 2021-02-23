COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on Ontario principals, survey suggests
A new survey suggests the pandemic has placed significant pressure on principals at Ontario's schools, with those at virtual schools feeling the most stressed.
The advocacy group People for Education surveyed principals at 1,173 schools across the province, including 906 in-person, 226 hybrid, and 41 virtual schools.
It found that 57 per cent of those surveyed from virtual schools reported their levels of stress were not manageable, and 49 per cent of those from in-person and hybrid schools said the same.
In a report on the survey, People for Education says principals have become responsible for acting as liaisons with local public health units and implementing new COVID-19 policies at schools.
It says that in many cases, principals are the contact tracers, screeners and translators of rapidly changing government policies.
Principals responding to the survey said they needed increased resources, such as more staff, the removal of non-essential paperwork, and more time, such as a shorter school day to allow for planning, to help with their increased workload.
