COVID-19 | Pathstone closed to the public

Pathstone Mental Health is closing their doors to the public from Monday March 16 to April 5th.

The Branscombe Centre, Rotary House, Merrittville, The Branscombe Early Learning Centre, Port Cares, Boys & Girls Club Fort Erie, Beamsville Medical Clinic and ALL Hear & Now Walk-In clinic locations will not be accepting clients, or any members of the public.

If you are a Pathstone client and you need mental health support, they will be offered one-on-one, over the phone with your therapist.

Counselling and supports are also offered 24/7 through their Crisis Line at 1-800-263-4944.