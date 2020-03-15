COVID-19 | Pathstone closed to the public
Pathstone Mental Health is closing their doors to the public from Monday March 16 to April 5th.
The Branscombe Centre, Rotary House, Merrittville, The Branscombe Early Learning Centre, Port Cares, Boys & Girls Club Fort Erie, Beamsville Medical Clinic and ALL Hear & Now Walk-In clinic locations will not be accepting clients, or any members of the public.
If you are a Pathstone client and you need mental health support, they will be offered one-on-one, over the phone with your therapist.
Counselling and supports are also offered 24/7 through their Crisis Line at 1-800-263-4944.
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health