COVID-19 | Pelham closing recreational centres

The Town of Pelham has announced that they will be closing their recreational facilities as a precaution against COVID-19.

Effective 6pm today, the Meridian Community Centre is closed.

Officials say they made this decision following advice from Niagara Region Public Health.

Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin says:

“The Town has an effective Emergency Management Plan and also an experienced team and responsive Council upon which it can rely to make important strategic decisions in the coming days, weeks and months. I urge residents to adhere to the advice of the Niagara Region Health Unit, and Provincial and Federal Ministries of Health. Please wash your hands and to the extent you can and are allowed to look after your loved ones and neighbours. It’s during times of crisis that our better natures have the opportunity to rise to the occasion.”