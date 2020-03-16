COVID-19 | Pelham closing recreational centres
The Town of Pelham has announced that they will be closing their recreational facilities as a precaution against COVID-19.
Effective 6pm today, the Meridian Community Centre is closed.
Officials say they made this decision following advice from Niagara Region Public Health.
Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin says:
“The Town has an effective Emergency Management Plan and also an experienced team and responsive Council upon which it can rely to make important strategic decisions in the coming days, weeks and months. I urge residents to adhere to the advice of the Niagara Region Health Unit, and Provincial and Federal Ministries of Health. Please wash your hands and to the extent you can and are allowed to look after your loved ones and neighbours. It’s during times of crisis that our better natures have the opportunity to rise to the occasion.”
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health