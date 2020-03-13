COVID-19 | PM's wife tests positive for coronavirus
No one is immune from the novel coronavirus.
The Prime Minister's wife Sophie Gregroire Trudeau has tested positive for the virus and is under quarantine.
The PMO says she is feeling well and her symptoms remain mild.
Prime Minister Trudeau is showing no symptoms but will remain in self isolation for the next two weeks.
