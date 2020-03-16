COVID-19 | Port Colborne, Lincoln, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls close municipal facilities

Port Colborne, Lincoln, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls have said they're closing city facilities to the public.

St. Catharines says City Hall, Lake Street Service Centre, Geneva Street, Buchanan House and the City’s fire stations will close tomorrow and stay closed until April 5th.

Lincoln is closing Town Hall, Fleming Centre, including Lincoln Public Library, Lincoln Museum & Cultural Centre, Lincoln Community Centre, Jordan Arena, and Lincoln Rescue Fire Stations as of 10pm tonight.

Niagara Falls is closing all city facilities to the public, including City Hall, as of 4:30pm today until further notice.

Port Colborne is closing the following facilities:

- City Hall

- Operations Centre

- Fire Hall

- The Vale Health & Wellness Centre, which includes the Port Colborne YMCA

- The Roselawn Centre

- The Port Colborne Public Library

- The Port Colborne Farmer’s Market

- Bethel Community Centre

- Sherkston Community Centre

- Sugarloaf Marina

- L.R. Wilson Heritage Research Archives



All of these closures are in direct response to COVID-19.

All three municipalities say these closures are to prevent any potential spreading of the coronavirus.

City staff are still available by phone or by email during this time.