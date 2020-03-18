COVID-19 | Province cancels EQAO testing as well as evictions

The province's Education Minister says standardized testings has been cancelled for the rest of the school year.

And the government also says it will use alternative methods to replace face to face contract negotiations with teachers' unions.

Bargaining dates are set next week with the union representing French language teachers.

Last week, the province struck a tentative deal with OECTA, the union representing English Catholic teachers.

The Attorney General's office, meantime, announcing evictions are on hold during the outbreak.

Sheriff's offices across the provicne have been asked to postpone any scheduled enforcement of eviction orders set for this week