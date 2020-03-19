COVID-19 | Provincial parks are closing
Unfortunately you won't be able to break the monotony of social distancing by taking a walk in the park.
Ontario's provincial parks are closing for the next month and a half.
The Ford government made the announcement last night saying they will be closed to day visitors in addition to campers until April 30th.
