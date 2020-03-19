iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

COVID-19 | Provincial parks are closing

CKTB-News- Provincial parks closing

Unfortunately you won't be able to break the monotony of social distancing by taking a walk in the park.

Ontario's provincial parks are closing for the next month and a half.

The Ford government made the announcement last night saying they will be closed to day visitors in addition to campers until April 30th.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio