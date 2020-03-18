COVID-19 | Public Health confirms case at Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek
Hamilton Public Health have confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek.
An 80-year-old female resident was brought to St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton on Monday, March 16 for scheduled treatment.
During her visit she began displaying symptoms, and was moved to isolation where she remains.
In a release, Hamilton Public Health says seven hospital staff are now self-isolating, and no patients were put at risk.
In response, Heritage Green has isolated the entire floor of the nursing home, isolating residents and providing in-room meals.
As of noon today, Hamilton has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
