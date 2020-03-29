iHeartRadio
COVID-19 | Public Health Ontario confirms 208 more cases in the province

Public Health Ontario has confirmed 208 more cases of COVID-19.

This brings Ontario's number of COVID-19 cases to 1,326.

Eight of those cases have been resolved, and there have been 21 deaths (although two of those deaths have not been confirmed by labs yet.)

No information on where these cases are located has been provided.

See yesterday's numbers below.

