COVID-19 related scams on the rise



Beware, scammers are using COVID-19 to ramp up their efforts to con you into giving up your personal information.

An analysis by virtual private network provider Atlas VPN, has found the number of websites used for phishing increased by 350 percent between January and March.

Another company in California is reporting an increase of 667 percent.

The CBC is reporting some of the scams involve fraudsters pretending to be processing EI claims for the government.

Others involve fraudulent phone calls from Shoppers Drug Mart, the Public Health Agency of Canada or the World Health Organization.

The experts says the best tactic is to simply think twice before you click or give information over the phone.

