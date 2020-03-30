COVID-19 related scams on the rise
Beware, scammers are using COVID-19 to ramp up their efforts to con you into giving up your personal information.
An analysis by virtual private network provider Atlas VPN, has found the number of websites used for phishing increased by 350 percent between January and March.
Another company in California is reporting an increase of 667 percent.
The CBC is reporting some of the scams involve fraudsters pretending to be processing EI claims for the government.
Others involve fraudulent phone calls from Shoppers Drug Mart, the Public Health Agency of Canada or the World Health Organization.
The experts says the best tactic is to simply think twice before you click or give information over the phone.
COVID-19 | Niagara Children’s Centre Suspends Face-To-Face Services from March 16th Until April 5th
Due to COVID-19 situation Niagara Children’s Centre decided to suspend face-to-face client visits in the Centre, preschool speech and language satellite locations, in homes and in the community until at least April 5, 2020. Tim talks to CEO Oksana Fisher.
COVID-19 | Monday Niagara Region Update - Dr. Mustafa Hirji
Tim talks to Dr. Mustafa Hirji Niagara Region Public Health's Acting Medical Officer of Health, he provides a weekly covid-19 stats update.
Pathstone offering free live stream event
“The White & Bright > FREE Live Stream Affair” will now be livestreamed WED APR 8. Learn how to better connect with every relationship in your life. Dr. Gary Chapman brings The 5 Love Languages to life. events.pathstonefoundation.ca