A number of regions move to different restriction levels today in Ontario's colour-coded pandemic response framework.



The Brant, Chatham-Kent and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark regions are now in the red zone, the second-most restrictive, while Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is now in orange.



Four others, Timiskaming, Porcupine, North Bay Parry Sound and Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington, are now in the yellow zone