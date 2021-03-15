COVID-19 restrictions tightening in three Ontario areas today
Three public health units will see their pandemic restrictions tighten today.
Sarnia-Lambton is entering lockdown, from the red zone.
The Northwestern Health Unit is entering the "red'' category.
And the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit moves from the least restrictive "green'' classification into the "yellow'' zone.
Ontario reported 1,747 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, but Health Minister Christine Elliott said that number could be inflated by "several hundred'' cases because of a data error.
The province also reported another 15 deaths.
