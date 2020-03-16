COVID-19 | Several hundred Brock students leave on-campus residence
It is going to be a very quiet day at Brock University after several hundred students living in residence left over the weekend.
While some students were drinking green beer and defying pleas to practice 'social distancing' by gathering on Jacobson Avenue, others were packing up and heading to their family homes.
Brock University Advancement & External Relations Associate Vice-President Gord Arbeau encourages students to go home.
"Communal living or large gatherings of people - it's not healthy. It's not in the health and well being of the students. So we're encouraging students who may be in residence to leave as quickly as possible."
"We understand that this is a sudden announcement and it can be difficult to arrange transportation or to pack up your stuff and get it out," Arbeau adds. "But we are following the advice of public health on this."
University buildings are still open today, but all in-person classes, lectures, tests, and exams have been suspended.
School officials hope to move to online classes starting next week.
