COVID-19 | St. Catharines closing playgrounds, skate parks, and dog parks

The City of St. Catharines has closed playgrounds, skate parks, and dog parks to the public over fear of the spread of COVID-19.



Playgrounds, etc. are not sanitized regularly and can transmit the virus.

Equipment will be taped off by the end of the day and temporary fencing will go up soon.

While playground equipment will be closed, city parks are still open to the public for passive use such as walking or jogging.