COVID-19 | St. Catharines closing playgrounds, skate parks, and dog parks
The City of St. Catharines has closed playgrounds, skate parks, and dog parks to the public over fear of the spread of COVID-19.
Playgrounds, etc. are not sanitized regularly and can transmit the virus.
Equipment will be taped off by the end of the day and temporary fencing will go up soon.
While playground equipment will be closed, city parks are still open to the public for passive use such as walking or jogging.
-
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.