COVID-19 | St. Catharines Council approves a number of financial initiatives
At today's special meeting, St. Catharines Council approved waiving and/or deferring a number of payments that residents and businesses make to the city.
This was done in response to COVID-19.
The list is:
- Deferring the April 30 interim tax instalment to June 30
- Waiving tax penalty and interest charges until June 30
- Waiving water and wastewater penalty and interest charges until June 30
- Waiving accounts receivable penalty and interest charges until June 30
- Waiving charges for any cheques or pre-authorized payments returned for non-sufficient funds or payments stopped by the payer
- Amending the 2020 final tax levy instalment dates to July 31 and October 30
- Deferring the 2020 water and wastewater increase from April 1 to July 1
- Limiting parking enforcement to safety-related issues (including but not limited to fire routes, accessible parking, no-parking areas and fire hydrants) until June 30.
- Waiving payment for on-street parking, municipal parking lots and garages
- Suspending any water service disconnections for non-payment of water and wastewater billings until June 30
- Waiving late fees for 2020 dog licences
- Waiving late fees for 2020 general business licences
-
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.