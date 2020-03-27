COVID-19 | St. Catharines Council approves a number of financial initiatives

At today's special meeting, St. Catharines Council approved waiving and/or deferring a number of payments that residents and businesses make to the city.

This was done in response to COVID-19.

The list is:

Deferring the April 30 interim tax instalment to June 30

Waiving tax penalty and interest charges until June 30

Waiving water and wastewater penalty and interest charges until June 30

Waiving accounts receivable penalty and interest charges until June 30

Waiving charges for any cheques or pre-authorized payments returned for non-sufficient funds or payments stopped by the payer

Amending the 2020 final tax levy instalment dates to July 31 and October 30

Deferring the 2020 water and wastewater increase from April 1 to July 1

Limiting parking enforcement to safety-related issues (including but not limited to fire routes, accessible parking, no-parking areas and fire hydrants) until June 30.

Waiving payment for on-street parking, municipal parking lots and garages

Suspending any water service disconnections for non-payment of water and wastewater billings until June 30

Waiving late fees for 2020 dog licences

Waiving late fees for 2020 general business licences

Learn more by clicking here.