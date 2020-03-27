iHeartRadio
COVID-19 | St. Catharines Council approves a number of financial initiatives

At today's special meeting, St. Catharines Council approved waiving and/or deferring a number of payments that residents and businesses make to the city.

This was done in response to COVID-19.

The list is:

  • Deferring the April 30 interim tax instalment to June 30
  • Waiving tax penalty and interest charges until June 30
  • Waiving water and wastewater penalty and interest charges until June 30
  • Waiving accounts receivable penalty and interest charges until June 30
  • Waiving charges for any cheques or pre-authorized payments returned for non-sufficient funds or payments stopped by the payer
  • Amending the 2020 final tax levy instalment dates to July 31 and October 30
  • Deferring the 2020 water and wastewater increase from April 1 to July 1
  • Limiting parking enforcement to safety-related issues (including but not limited to fire routes, accessible parking, no-parking areas and fire hydrants) until June 30.
  • Waiving payment for on-street parking, municipal parking lots and garages
  • Suspending any water service disconnections for non-payment of water and wastewater billings until June 30
  • Waiving late fees for 2020 dog licences
  • Waiving late fees for 2020 general business licences

Learn more by clicking here.

 

