COVID-19 | St. Catharines partially activates Emergency Operations Centre

The City of St. Catharines is partially activating the Emergency Operations Centre.

Mayor Walter Sendzik sent out a tweet last night saying the city is in a precautionary state and working to prevent an outbreak.

He says the goal is to be prepared and take measured precautions.

The City's Emergency Operations Centre team is made up of staff members trained in emergency preparation and management.

Staff will be monitoring the situation as it unfolds but officials reiterate the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low in Niagara.

At this point, the City has not made any decision regarding programming or events, but an update is expected later today.

Meanwhile the city of Hamilton has activated their Emergency Operations Centre as well to provide support and resources and ensure business continuity for City services.

Hamilton is also cancelling all non-essential in-person training and conferences until the end of April.

Yesterday Hamilton Public Health confirmed a second case of coronavirus connected to the city. The latest case involves a 52 year old man who had recently travelled to New York City.

