COVID-19 | St. Catharines relaxing parking enforcement

The City of St. Catharines is temporarily waiving payment requirements for on-street parking and municipal lots.

City officials are making the move so drivers don't have to touch the parking machines.

Parking enforcement is being suspended until further notice, except for safety related issues such as fire-routes, accessible parking, no-parking areas, and fire hydrants.

Time limits are also being relaxed.

Residential parking permits that expire while City Hall is closed to the public will still be honoured, but new permits and renewals will need to be purchased once City Hall reopens.

Drivers wanting to dispute a ticket are encouraged to schedule a telephone screening on Tuesdays and Thursdays.