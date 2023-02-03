COVID-19 testing and screening for travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macao will continue

Canada has renewed mandatory COVID-19 testing and screening for travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macao for another two months.



The government mandated pre-boarding tests for people coming from those places last month after China removed longstanding public-health restrictions, causing a countrywide outbreak of the virus.



The Public Health Agency of Canada says the testing requirements are expected to remain in place until April 5th.



The government says it is concerned about the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in China, and the lack of data available from China about potential variants that could be spreading through the country.



The agency says it's also concerned about what China's reopening could do to Canada's health-care system.