COVID-19 testing centres in Niagara are changing the hours they operate
COVID-19 testing centres run by Niagara Health are changing their hours.
Effective today, the St. Catharines Assessment Centre will be open 7 days a week from from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Niagara Falls Assessment Centre will operate Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will now be closed weekends.
The Welland Assessment Centre will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and no longer be running Tuesdays and Thursdays.
To schedule a COVID-19 test, make an appointment online or call 905-378-4647 ext. 42819 (4-CV19).
