COVID-19 testing clinics in Niagara Falls and Welland will close in mid-July as numbers fall

Niagara Health will be closing its COVID-19 Assessment Centres in Niagara Falls and Welland in mid-July.

Officials say it is due to reduced demand for testing.

The Niagara Health St. Catharines Assessment Centre will remain open.

Community pharmacies, primary care and other test centres will remain open for the community.

The St. Catharines Assessment Centre, will remain open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Niagara Falls Assessment Centre, will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021.

The Welland Assessment Centre, will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Since the assessment centres opened, Niagara Health has processed 255,717 COVID tests on 143,981 individuals.

If you have symptoms or have been directed to an Assessment Centre for a test, book an appointment online with Niagara Health or call 905-378-4647 ext. 42819 (4-CV19).