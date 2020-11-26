COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students, staff to begin at hot spot schools

The Ontario government says it is starting voluntary COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff in regions with high rates of transmission.

During a news conference this afternoon the province confirmed it is starting voluntary COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff in regions with high rates of transmission.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the launch of the additional testing today, saying the province will spare no expense to keep schools open.

He says the expanded testing will be provided in schools in Toronto, Peel and York regions, and Ottawa.

For school boards across the province, the government is also providing funding stabilization to help alleviate some of the impacts of unexpected enrolment declines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This funding stabilization responds to potential school board budget shortfalls and will help provide flexibility for school boards to address a range of unanticipated funding issues.