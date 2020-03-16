COVID-19 | The latest developments in the fight against the virus



We start the work week under unprecedented conditions.

The number of cases of COVID-19 continued to climb over the weekend.

Niagara posted its second case of the virus.

Public Health says a 55 year old woman has tested positive after returning from Egypt.

The Hamilton and Halton Regions now have 8 confirmed cases of the virus including a three month old baby.

We are also getting word of more and more closures.

Yesterday the OLG announced all Ontario casinos would be closing as a precaution.

Both VIA Rail and Metrolinx have scaled back service, so if you're taking the GO Train today you should check the schedule before you leave.

Metrolinx announcing it is temporarily halting train service to Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

Some malls including Limeridge in Hamilton and Mapleview in Burlington are scaling back their operating hours for the next two weeks.

The province is now asking hospitals to cancel all non-emergency procedures as they prepare for an influx of COVID-19 patients.



The Ministry of Health issued a statement yesterday saying ``the province is requesting that all hospitals further implement pandemic plans by carefully ramping down elective surgeries and other non-emergent clinical activity.''

The province is also drafting a bill to ban employers from demanding sick notes for those in self-isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19.

We should get a better idea of where the fight against the coronavirus stands later today .

The Prime Minister will deliver an update in a national address at 1:00 this afternoon.

