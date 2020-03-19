iHeartRadio
COVID-19 | Thorold city staff working from home

CKTB - NEWS - Work From Home

All staff with the City of Thorold will be working from home.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, city officials made the decision allow employees to work from the safety of their own homes during regular business hours.

Despite the closures, staff are still available to help residents, preferably by email (contact@thorold.ca) or phone (905-227-6613).

