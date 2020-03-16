COVID-19 | Tim Hortons to close all dining rooms
Tim Hortons will be closing their dining rooms all across Canada, effective tomorrow.
In a release, Tim Hortons says they're closing their dining rooms as a way to contribute to social distancing amidst fears over the coronavirus.
Instead, Timmies says it will focus on drive-thru, takeout, and delivery where it's available.
